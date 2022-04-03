Kenneth Dean Lester
HALLETTSVILLE — Kenneth Dean Lester, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, former businessman and community leader, and friend passed away on March 28, 2022 at the age of 89. Kenneth (or “Kenny Dean” as he was known as a young man) was born January 13, 1933 to the late Carl Lester and Mamie Lois Lester in Tyler, Texas. He spent most of his youth living in Victoria, Texas and graduated from Patty Welder High School in 1951. He married Mildred Marie Bales in 1960 and made Port Lavaca, Texas their home for the next 38 years.
After high school, Kenneth spent time serving his country with the U.S. Marine Corps. After the Marines, he joined International Petroleum Consultants and later Collins Construction Company as a surveyor working on pipeline construction projects in various parts of the world including Kuwait, India, Venezuela, and Chile. After settling in Port Lavaca, he worked for the City of Port Lavaca as its Director of Public Works from 1962 until 1970. In 1970, he joined Kinchen Construction Co. as a co-owner and its manager; a company he would later acquire, re-name Lester Contracting, and run as its President until 1998.
Kenneth was a successful businessman for three decades, a charter member of the Noon Day Lions Club, and raised three sons in Port Lavaca with his wife Mildred. Kenneth also will be remembered for his 12 years of service to the community (1978 to 1990) serving two-terms on the Port Lavaca City Council and two-terms as the Mayor of Port Lavaca. Among his many contributions include helping steward the development of the Bauer Community Center, the relocation and refurbishment of the Halfmoon Reef Lighthouse, and the development of Fishing Pier Park and the Port Lavaca bayfront.
Upon retirement in 1998, Kenneth turned Lester Contracting over to his son, Ken Lester, Jr., and he and Mildred moved to their ranch outside of Hallettsville and joined the Salem Baptist Church in Ezzell, Texas. Having a deep appreciation for nature and working with his hands, he spent the next 25 years working and improving the ranch, raising cattle, miniature donkeys and goats, and teaching his grandchildren how to fish on the ranch’s ponds. A deeply honest, principled man, and devoted husband to his wife Mildred for 56 years, Kenneth continued to serve the many friends he had made in his new community, as well as new friends he made in recent years at the Hope Baptist Church in Hope, Texas.
He is survived by his three sons, Kenneth D. Lester, Jr. and wife Melissa of Port Lavaca, Todd K. Lester and wife Susan of Austin, and Kevan L. Lester of San Antonio; his grandchildren, Erin Lester Holt of Dayton, Karson Lester and Kendra Boone and husband Brandt of Port Lavaca, Tyann and Alana Lester of San Antonio, and Lauren and Brooke Lester of Austin; and his great grandchildren Kaylin Lewis and Connor Holt of Dayton, and Brooks Boone of Port Lavaca.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Mildred, and his three brothers, Bob Lester of Huntsville, Billy Carl Lester of Victoria, and Jerry Lester of Port O’Connor.
Visitation: 5:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum
Funeral Service: 12:00 noon, Friday, April 8, 2022 at Hope Baptist Church in Hope (Pastor Jeff Jud) Celebration of Life: Following the funeral at the Lester ranch and Lester Family Cemetery.
Memorials (in lieu of flowers) may be made to: Alzheimer’s Foundation of America
To donate by check, send to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum: 361-293-5656.
