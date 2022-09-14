Kenneth Edgar Jacob
MEYERSVILLE — Kenneth Edgar Jacob of Meyersville passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, September 16, 2022, 4:00 - 7:00 PM with a rosary to begin at 6:30 PM at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. Funeral Mass and burial will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, 2:00 PM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Meyersville. Kenneth was born to Edgar and Clara Bomba Jacob on March 31, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clifton Jacob and Anthony Jacob and sister, Kathleen Bitterly.
Kenneth worked as a mechanic for Weber Motor Company, Kovar Ford and Walt Nichol Motors. He completed his work career with the Commercial Metal Company in Victoria. Kenneth was active in his church community serving as Parish Council President of Sts. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Meyersville. He cherished his work with the ACTS Community, the KOLBE prison ministry and the Knights of Columbus Council 13010. Kenneth served as a committeeman of the Cuero Livestock Show and spent countless hours serving the DeWitt County Go-Texan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia Doehrman Jacob; sons, Shawn Jacob (Angie), Shane Jacob (Amanda) and Keith Jacob (Lisa); step-son, Kurt Lassmann (Monica); sisters, Patty Pantel (Benson) and Janice Jacob; brother, Darwin Jacob (Barbara) and sister-in-law, May Dell Jacob.
Honoring his memory are his granddaughters, Camry and Harper Jacob; step-grandchildren, Malory Smith (Noble), Tait Schindler, Dakota Lassmann and Taylor Martin; two step-great-grandchildren, Noble III and Brielle Smith and the mother of his sons, Peggy Spaulding.
Pallbearers will be his sons.
Honorary Pallbearers are his close friends - you know who you are.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas, Sts. Peter and Paul Building Fund or the Cole Ohrt Walk Strong Foundation.
www.freundfuneralhome.com
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
