Kenneth Elliott Clark
PORT O’CONNOR — Kenneth Elliott Clark, 93 of Port O’Connor, passed from this earth, Thursday, November 25, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family, in Calhoun County.
Family and friends will gather Thursday, December 2nd at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church, 410 Jefferson Ave. in Port O’Connor. By request of Kenneth, a “Going Home Party and Luncheon” will follow the funeral service at the Port O’Connor Community Center, 3674 Adams Ave in Port O’Connor. Burial will be held later privately. Honoring Kenneth’s memory pallbearers will be Henry Anderson, Collin Anderson, Tyler Anderson, Richard Kenneth Clark, William Ragusin, Jr., and John Humbert.
Some of Kenneth’s dearest and closest friends that he requested be recognized and honored for their devoted friendships over the years are Robert and Margaret Clegg, Rupert and Irene Sorrow, John and Kathy Yearwood and Kenneth’s most highly regarded friend William A. “Billy” Ragusin and his wife, Margaret.
Kenneth was born, September 25, 1928, in Galveston, Texas to the late Homer P. and Mary E. Clark. His family moved to Port O’Connor (POC) in 1935. Kenneth was a resident of POC for over 86 years.
Kenneth attended high school at San Marcos Academy and later Tarleton State University in Stephenville. Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army; he was stationed in Germany. After returning from overseas, he began working with his father running Clark’s Seafood. The business employed many POC residents through the years. On December 30th, 1955, Kenneth married Grady Jean Malone. Kenneth was a founding member of First Baptist Church Port O’Connor. He and Grady Jean were very active in the church and the POC community. Kenneth loved entertaining others and coordinating parties and get togethers. Kenneth had a servant’s heart and it truly showed in all that he did for the POC community. He served on various boards over the years and always made sure that the POC area was taken care of.
Kenneth was an honest, kind, generous man who was universally loved by all who knew him. He was very personable and talkative; he greeted every person with a smile and a warm hello. Kenneth just had a way of making sure that those whom he met walked away feeling as though they had made a new friend. The joy of it was, they had.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Homer P. and Mary E. Clark; his sisters, Clatie Eleanor Clark and Billie Joyce Clark Jetty.
Kenneth is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 66 years, Grady Jean; his children, Henry and his wife, Judy, Kimberly and Stephen; grandsons, Collin and Tyler; along with numerous other loving family members and friends, and his faithful, loving dog “Hobo”.
The family would like to offer a special acknowledgement and special thank you to ALL his caregivers, especially Josephine Gonzales, Cindy Hanson, and his primary caregiver, his daughter, registered nurse, Kimberly, who cared for him every day during his lengthy illness. Additionally, a special thank you to the Port O’Connor Volunteer Fire Department, who quickly came to assist many times over the past eight years.
Those desiring to make a memorial donation in Kenneth’s honor are requested to do so to the First Baptist Church Port O’Connor Memorial Fund for Kenneth Clark.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. or remembrances may be posted on the POC PEOPLE Facebook page.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel - Port Lavaca.
