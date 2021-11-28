Kenneth Elliott Clark
PORT O’CONNOR — Kenneth Elliott Clark, 93 of Port O’Connor, passed from this earth, Thursday, November 25, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family, in Calhoun County.
Family and friends will gather Thursday, December 2nd at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church, 410 Jefferson Ave. in Port O’Connor. As requested by Kenneth, a Going Home Party and Luncheon will follow the funeral service at the Port O’Connor Community Center, 3674 Adams Ave in Port O’Connor. Burial will be held later privately. Honoring Kenneth’s memory pallbearers will be: Henry Anderson, Collin Anderson, Tyler Anderson, Richard Kenneth Clark, William Ragusin, Jr., and John Humbert.
Some of Kenneth’s dearest and closest friends that Kenneth requested be recognized and honored for their devoted friendships over the years are: Robert and Margaret Clegg, Rupert and Irene Sorrow, John and Kathy Yearwood and Kenneth’s most highly regarded friend was William A. “Billy” Ragusin and his wife, Margaret.
Those desiring to make a memorial donation in Kenneth’s honor are requested to do so to the First Baptist Church Port O’Connor Memorial Fund for Kenneth Clark.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel - Port Lavaca.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria library board delays decision about 'concerning' books (6)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Different year, different race, different Beto (6)
- Letter: Our congressman owes his constituents an explanation (4)
- West turns up pressure in home-opening win (3)
- Parks & Recreation Master Plan identifies location for new dog park in Riverside Park (1)
- Syndicated column: Why Kyle Rittenhouse should walk free (1)
- Robert A. Sparks (1)
- Guest column: Change is difficult (3)
- Do you like the new medians on North Navarro Street in Victoria? (1)
- Janet Claire Stormont Miller (1)
- Linda Nell Woods (1)
- Alice Innocenti Zeplin (1)
- William "Wild Bill" Felix Chadwick (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.8:9-10; quote by Octavia E. Butler (1)
- Alice Innocenti Zeplin (1)
- City Council adopts Parks & Recreation master plan (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.