Kenneth Fouts
Woodring
VICTORIA — Kenneth “Ken” F. Woodring, 92, of Victoria, formerly of Edna, passed away quietly on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his home. He was born on Wednesday, June 26, 1929, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to the late Isabel and Joseph Woodring. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty, sons Charles Patrick Woodring, Mike Woodring (Margaret), Gary Woodring (Lisa), and brother, Bill Woodring. He is survived by his children David (Janice) Woodring, Jeff (Lois) Woodring, and Nancy (Gary) Carrier. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Eric Woodring, Natalie Farley, Lauren Massey, Greg, Wesley, and Blake Woodring, Kristina Smith, Jessie Seiler, Beth Lee, Kim Carrier, James and Megan Woodring, and step grandchildren, Mark and Kevin Shoemake. He also leaves behind 20 great-grandchildren.
On April 19, 1951, Ken married Elizabeth “Betty” Hasdorff in San Antonio, Texas after meeting her at a Midnight Mass service where he and fellow servicemen from Lackland AFB had been asked to assist choir members of Incarnate Word. The Air Force soon transferred them to Amarillo where their first child, Mike, was born. When Ken had completed his tour of duty for the Air Force, he and Betty moved to Edna, where they welcomed their second child, Charles Patrick, who died shortly after birth, and third child, David. After being hired as an operator by Union Carbide in 1954, the family moved to Victoria and the births of three more children, Jeff, Nancy, and Gary, soon followed. In 1963, the family moved back to Edna where they spent the next 44 years. While working in the instrumentation department, Ken attended night class at Victoria College and earned an associate degree. After several promotions, he qualified for and was registered as a Control Systems Engineer. In 1974, he was the Control Systems Engineering support for UCC Licensing, and he, Betty, and two youngest children moved to Czechoslovakia where they lived for 19 months. Support for new startups continued after they moved home, and jobs in Argentina and Saudi Arabia followed. Ken remained at UCC where he retired in 1993.
While in the Air Force, Ken was asked to head up entertainment on the base, and that began his love of music. He held the title of Band Master, and at one time had a band named “Woody and the Woodpeckers”. Then he discovered barbershop music and was hooked. Over the years, he sang with large barbershop choruses such as “The Toast of the Coast” and “Coastalaires”. He also sang with groups of four known as “The Chordwringers” and “Four City Four”. Ken sang for 60+ years and never tired of singing or promoting barbershop music. One of his quartets was known for hiring out to sing Valentine’s songs as well as singing at local schools and nursing homes. In addition, he and fellow members traveled to symposiums and competitions in many states and were interviewed and sang on National TV in Mexico City. In his final years of singing, he continued to perform as a member of “Tidelanders” in Houston.
Throughout the years, Ken was the “go to” person for the entire family. His children and grandchildren respected him and his knowledge and sought his advice many times. He had a wide range of skills and was always ready to help in any way he could. Health issues began to surface in 2007, and Ken and Betty moved back to Victoria where they remained together until Betty passed away on February 2, 2022, after 70 years of marriage.
Pallbearers will be Eric Woodring, Greg Woodring, Wesley Woodring, Blake Woodring, James Woodring, Mark Shoemake and Kevin Shoemake. A special thanks goes to the dedicated caregivers who provided such loving care to Ken. Their kindness will be remembered. Visitation and service will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Slavik Funeral Home Chapel, beginning with visitation from 9:am to 10:am, followed by funeral service at 10:am with Pastor Jeremy Prichard officiating, interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Edna Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to “Toast of the Coast”, Crown Hospice, or donor’s choice. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
