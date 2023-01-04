Kenneth Freddie Nash
VICTORIA — Kenneth Freddie Nash passed away on Friday, December 27, 2022 in Victoria, Texas. He went peacefully among family members.
Fred was born August 21, 1934 in Apple Springs, Texas to Grover and Estelle Nash. He grew up and attended school in Refugio, Texas. Fred was as fine a father and grandfather as any family could ask for. He was a role model, teaching life skills directly and by example. He was a Scoutmaster, baseball coach, band booster, auto shop and home repair instructor, and pet trainer. Fred was an avid fisherman and camper. He was known to load up the truck and trailer and head out “that way”, seeing the country and letting destinations find him. His dream job in retirement was to be a Host at a State Park. At home, he found ways to contribute, including mowing and clearing brush at his son’s ranch.
He is survived by his brother, Butch Nash (Donna); his children, Phillip (Jackie), Kenneth (Kathy) and Laurie Nash Wycoff (Jeremy) and former daughter-in-law, Susan Parker (Mike). He was pleased to share the same birthday as his oldest granddaughter, Brittney and enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren (Kelly, Caitlin, Kaela, Carrah, Brandon, and Kacy) and great-grandchildren (Wesley, Clayton, and Blair).
He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Charlotte Trojcak Nash and wife, Lenora Owens Nash; brother, Robert Dickie Nash; and sisters, Joyce and Betty Jean.
Fred would have wanted to especially thank Ken and Kathy for providing for his care and housing in his later years.
The family will announce plans for a memorial at a later date.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
