KENNETH FRANK HEIMANN HOUSTON - Kenneth Frank Heimann 62, of Houston, passed away suddenly in his home on October 19, 2019. "Kenny" was born in New Braunfels, Texas to Frank and Estelle Heimann. The family moved to the Wharton area when Kenny was in 2nd Grade. He graduated from Wharton High School in 1975. While in high school he was involved with Band and Distributive Education starting his career in retail. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Wharton Funeral Home after 5 p.m. A rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. The Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Wharton with Father Bob Knippenberg officiating. The Rite of Committal and Burial will be immediately following the mass at Evergreen Memorial Park Perpetual Care Cemetery in Wharton. Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews Bill Heimann, John Heimann, Brian Heimann, Scott Heimann, Reece Price and Cody Price. Funeral services under the directions of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
