Kenneth Keith
Moreland
VICTORIA — Kenneth Keith Moreland, 59, passed away surrounded by his family on February 25, 2022 in Victoria, Texas.
Please feel free to stop by and visit with the family on Wednesday, March 2nd anytime between 5-8pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Keith was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma to Larry and Kay Moreland on July 30th, 1962. He graduated from Hobbs High School in Hobbs, NM where he met his beautiful wife, Lori, and his life was changed forever. They were then married on October 10, 1981, and shared over 40 years of marriage. He was always proud of his family and the life that they had created together.
He began his career by turning wrenches for his uncle, gaining experience that eventually led to a position as a natural gas compressor mechanic for Contract Compression Inc. He worked hard and moved his family throughout Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. He retired from CDM Resource Management as the Emissions Manager but later returned to work in the emissions department at Archrock.
He worked hard his whole life to have his own place to raise cows and spend time with family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, drag racing the neighbors, and keeping his cows in the fence...with limited success. Most of all Keith was a family man. He provided us with a great life and we are so grateful. We will miss his belly laugh, his strong opinions, his big hugs, and his unconditional love for us all.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Moreland, his three children and spouses, Kendra and Jason Burnside, Kyle and Rikki Moreland, and Kayla and Denver Saski, as well as six grandchildren, Aubree, Brielle, Aislyn, Zaylie, Kason, and Maci. He is also survived by his siblings, Kendall and Barbara Moreland and their son Kane, Kirk and Billie Robertson and their children Shannon and C.K., and Tammy Thomas and her son, Chase. As well as his Aunt Phyllis Adams and husband Ollie, Aunt Pam and husband Steve, Uncle Randy Craft and wife Peggy, Uncle Terry Craft and wife Karla, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Kay Moreland, and his sister Dian Moreland.
Thoughts and memories can be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sacred Heart searching for AD/football coach
- Grand champion steer winner sets the bar at the Victoria Livestock Show auction
- East's Wimbish-North shares Coach of the Year honors
- Local powerlifters qualify for state
- 5 things to know about Monday's Livestock Show Auction
- Transgender kids are terrified after Gov. Abbott orders parents be investigated for child abuse
- Inaugural scholarship in honor of long-time Victoria educator announced
- Blotter: Police arrest 2 on intoxicated driving charges
- Driver shot and killed in Victoria over weekend
- 110 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crossroads
Commented
- It's still about the messaging (7)
- From Parks to Main Street: New economic director has history with Victoria (4)
- F. WILLIAM "BILL" REICHERT (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (2)
- Victoria Girl Scout known for dog park project dies (2)
- Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Feb. 25 (1)
- Juanita G Madrigal (1)
- Herbert O. Mueller (1)
- Are you pleased with the recent growth in Victoria’s downtown? (1)
- American Rescue funds could 'disappear' if we're not careful (1)
- Victoria County Jail receives demerits during January inspection (1)
- Victoria's Special Livestock Show presents life test for competitor (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.