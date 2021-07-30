Kenneth M. Carr
VICTORIA — Kenneth M. Carr,(eternal Badass & gifted lover) 72, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021. Kenneth was born June 24, 1942 in Auburn, AL to the late but great Bobbie L Foster and Joe Harold Carr.
Kenny was destined to be a badass. He graduated from Victoria High School in 1967, when he and his brother, Joe became mainstays in the flat track racing circuit around the state. After a few years of racing, breaking & fixing (repeat) motorcycles, Kenny had his first child, Billy in 1970. In 1973, he met & wooed his future wife, Denise & they married in 1978. Then the greatest thing happened in 1980; the best, most handsome, intelligent & charming baby ever was born; Jason was born that year and he was Kenny & Denise’s first child. Jeremy soon followed in 1982, when Kenny finally said he was done with the diapers and hung up the baby wipes for a career at BP/INEOS as an operator. Kenny was an active father & was highly involved in the boys’ schooling & extracurricular activities. Later in life he trained to be a pilot and when he wasn’t spotted flying around Houston or Victoria with Jason in their airplane or on his Captain America chopper hanging out with his friends at the office, he was likely doing a favor for someone.
Kenny became sick and passed within a couple months. He was surrounded by family at his bedside when he passed peacefully & quietly on Saturday, July 24th.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 42 years, Denise Ryan Carr; sons, Jason Carr (Gillian) of Cypress, Billy Carr of Houston, Jeremy Carr of Victoria; sister, Patricia Halepeska (Robert) of Victoria; brother, Joe H. Carr Jr. (Marsha) of Victoria; grandchildren, Ella Carr, Ava Carr, Inka Carr, Ryder Carr, Emily Hancock, Christopher Carr and his great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Adeline Hancock.
A visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 1-2 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 2 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jason Carr, Billy Carr, Jeremy Carr, Joe Carr Jr., Ryan Halepeska and Jonathan Halepeska.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jason’s airplane upgrade fund; paypal jcarrfairways@gmail.com
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
