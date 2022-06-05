Kenneth M. Price
VICTORIA —
May 20, 1931 - May 28, 2022
Kenneth M. Price of Victoria, Texas departed this life on Saturday, May 28, 2022, he was 91 years young. Mr. Price was a loving husband and father and grandfather to his family. He lived a full, eventful life full of purpose with humor and grace. He truly lived life to the fullest every single day. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Victoria for over 50 years where he served as a Deacon for several years. He was an avid pilot and he enjoyed flying his two planes. He was known in the community as a successful masonry contractor, owning Price Masonry and Plaster, Inc. in Victoria, Texas for over 40 years. He was a true pioneer in the field, being the first to put new innovations in the industry into practice. He was also a member of the Masons for over 40 years with the local Victoria Masonic Lodge #40. He was also a Korean War veteran serving in the Air Force. He was an avid hunter and an even more avid racing fan. He began his race fan career in the 1960s attending his very first Indianapolis 500 in 1968. He only missed a handful of races over the years, attending his last this year. He was a beloved member of the community and he leaves behind many treasured friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Lynn Price, son Bruce Price, daughter Cindy Price Hinds, and grandson Justin Lehnert. He is survived by his daughters, Carol Price and Pam Price of Victoria. His granddaughters, Shelley Cano and her husband Bobby Cano and Jennifer Lehnert of Victoria. His Daughter-in-law Karen Price. His great grandsons Ross Stary and Garrett Lehnert, and his great granddaughter Madilyn DeRouen, and his great great granddaughter Rayleigh Lehnert, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home on June 8, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm. Services will be held at Northside Baptist Church on June 9, 2022 at 11am with burial at Memory Gardens in Victoria, Texas.
