KENNETH MARK KOENIG SEGUIN - Kenneth, 54, of Seguin, was born in Big Spring, Texas. He graduated from Victoria High School. His further education included attendance at Hallmark Institute, where he earned a certificate in Electronics Technology & at Texas A&M University-Kingsville where he received a B. S. in Industrial Technology. He worked at Applied Materials in Austin, Sulzer Orthropedics in Austin & at a variety of other tech jobs including work at Motorola & Dell. Kenneth was the consummate 'computer nerd'. He said he could have authored the Dilbert comic strip based on his experiences. Friends & family loved his wry sense of humor & his kindness. He rescued many animals, including a family of puppies with their mother & many little birds, including a starling that became a family pet. Kenneth was amazingly proficient at diagnosing & fixing anything, either mechanical or electronic. His love of gadgets & the tools to make them work caused friends to joke that he could have launched the Space Shuttle from his room. He had a long time interest in Ireland & in all things Celtic, from its art to its prayers & music. He particularly loved Saint Patrick's famous prayer known as "The Breastplate". Kenneth died of complications of diabetes in his apartment in Seguin on Dec. 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Helen Lewis Koenig, and his father, Dr. Reuben E. Koenig. He is survived by a brother, Richard Lewis Koenig of Kerrville, sister Karen Koenig, of Big Spring, aunt Emma Jean Koenig of Friendswood, cousin Darla Hogan Koenig of Pearland, & by many friends. A memorial get together will be held at St. Paul's First United Methodist Church in Kerrville on March 28th at 1:00. p.m.
