Kenneth Milton Kemp
VICTORIA — Kenneth Milton Kemp - an entrepreneur, a mentor and friend to all - passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Memorial Herman while awaiting a lung transplant after a short battle with pulmonary fibrosis following COVID. He was surrounded by his loving wife and three devoted children. He was 72.
Born December 20, 1948 in Memphis, TN to Milton & Eloise Kemp. He moved to Victoria and met the love of his life, Marilyn Braeuer. They were married in 1968. He was a lifelong pilot of airplanes and helicopters who enjoyed the thrill of flying and attending many airshows in South Texas. He was an entrepreneur who owned and operated many businesses including Victoria Pressure Cleaners, Victoria Sweeping, Victoria Chemical Company, Texas Hydro Services, Kemp’s Tool Company, Victoria Helicopter Services and Coastal Helicopter. He retired in 2020.
He was wise beyond his education and people of all ages and phases in life sought his advice and benefited from his knowledge’s and experiences. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing bingo, flying, shooting, fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Victoria EAA, a lifetime member of the NRA, and served as a board member of the Victoria Trap and Skeet Club.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving wife of 52 years Marilyn Kemp, children - Clinton Kemp (Mike), Kimberly (Kevin) Migura, Kristie (Travis) Yancey, and 4 grandchildren Tyler Migura, Trevor Yancey, Trenton Yancey and Carly Migura, and sister, Barbara Robbins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Tim Kemp.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 11-2 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Mr. Ronnie Dirks officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Victoria Trap and Skeet Club - Land Fund P.O Box 4116, Victoria, TX 77903 or Victoria 4-H Shotgun Club, 528 Waco Circle, Victoria, TX 77904.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
