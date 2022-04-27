KENNETH MURLIN HARRIS
SMITHVILLE — After 16 years of living with Parkinson’s disease, Kenneth Murlin Harris, 76, died peacefully at home in Smithville, Texas in the early morning hours of Aug. 17, 2021. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and gifted teacher, Ken lived a meaningful, purpose driven life filled with great love for his family, his friends, his students, his church and his God. Ken had a curious, discerning and creative mind, an easy, open, optimistic nature and an unrelenting kindness. True to his Christian faith, he demonstrated a warm acceptance of everyone he met. He was born at Brooke Army Hospital, Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, May 7th, 1945 to Constance Sims Harris and Murlin Wallace Harris. He often shared great memories of growing up on Santa Monica St. in the 50’s playing in the back yard, and riding his bike around the neighborhood. A talented athlete, he played football for Robert E. Lee High School graduating in 1963. After high school, ever on the quest to find answers to the great questions of life, Ken devoted himself to books and travel. With a paperback always in his pocket, he rambled around the country for a few years before joining the Navy in 1966. During the VietNam War, while serving as a communications yeoman on the carrier Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonkin, he came close to losing his life. On July 29, 1967, the ship caught fire and exploded. Though ordered to leave his post due to rising water and smoke, he stayed on sending out the SOS. For this he received a commendation. Out of the military in 1969 he went back to traveling and made great and lasting friends along the way. After returning to San Antonio, a spiritual revelation of a loving God gave him a new joy for living and a renewed purpose for his life. He took a job at Alamo Title company and returned to the church of his youth, Shearer Hills Baptist, where he met his wife, Ann, in Sunday School. They were married June 23, 1973 and remained married for the next 48 years til his passing. Soon after the marriage at the age of 27 he felt the call to teach. He attended Texas State on the GI Bill graduating with top honors. In 1976 he landed his first teaching assignment in Victoria, Texas where he spent the majority of his career teaching 5th grade. While teaching he held leadership positions in teacher organizations, helped design the first computer lab in VISD, helped lead the movement to unite teacher organizations to fight for teacher rights, and conducted many workshops on classroom management and strategies for working with gifted students. He enjoyed coaching UIL Number Sense and sponsored the Rocket Club, Chess Club and Safety Patrol. While teaching at Juan Linn Math and Science Magnet in 1988 he was invited to The International Conference on Technology and Education in Edinburgh, Scotland to present a paper he had written titled Evaluating Computer integrated Learning Systems. During their 23 years in Victoria he and Ann raised two sons, made many enduring friendships and were active in First Baptist Church. Ken coached Little League and enjoyed watching his boys participate in school sports. In 2000 he and Ann moved to Smithville, Texas where he taught math for Bastrop ISD for a year before retiring. An avid reader, he enjoyed many hours reading on their front porch. After joining First United Methodist Church in 2007 he taught Sunday School, visited and shared devotionals with residents at Towers Nursing Home and worked on various church committees. He also shared books with preschool children at the library and began working with CASA to advocate in court for abused and neglected children. His years teaching gave him special insight into working with these young people. As a CASA he said, “This is not a job for the fainthearted, but at least it has meaning and life is short. What better way to use the time I’ve been granted.” He spent the last 5 years of his life enjoying his family, especially his grandchildren, attending church when he could and cheering on his Astros. A few years ago while suffering Parkinson’s symptoms but still able to get out and about, he said, “I’ve enjoyed a meaningful career and raised a great family. Our Lord is truly merciful.” Ken is survived by his wife, Ann, son Samuel and wife Alex of San Antonio; son Joseph and wife Sara of Round Rock and grandchildren Chase, Erin and Adrian. Also sisters Nancy Macumber and husband Jim of Kansas City, Missouri; and Lisa Adams and husband Ron of Frankston,Texas, Aunt Vivian and Uncle Jerry Wilmoth of San Antonio, as well as many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Don Hardwick. A celebration of his life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Smithville, Texas 400 Olive St. on Sat. May 7th at 2pm. A reception will be held in the Family Activities Center. If attending please come in casual, comfortable dress. Ken loved Hawaiian shirts and sports attire. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation, Amnesty International or a charity of your choice.
