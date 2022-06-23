Kenneth Neil Ponton
TELFERNER — Kenneth Neil Ponton of Telferner, Texas passed on from this world on June 11, 2022 at the age of 40. He was born March 2, 1982 in Victoria, Texas to Kenneth and Valerie Stearman Ponton.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Joel and Mildred Ponton and maternal grandmother Audrey Stearman.
A beloved son, brother and father, Neil is survived by his parents Kenneth and Valerie Ponton; maternal grandfather Billy Ray Stearman; wife Desiree Jones; children Ethan Ponton and Chloe Ponton; brothers Jason (Anne) Ponton and Kevin (Bethany) Ponton and his sister Sarah (Vince) Atkinson.
Neil was an incredibly proud father and loved his children more than anything. A skilled craftsman and electrician, Neil took pride in his work while always expressing genuine care and concern for those he served. He enjoyed listening to music and spending time in the company of family and friends. Neil possessed a kindness seen by all who knew him as well as a desire to “lift up” those he loved and cared for. Neil will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those who love him as the void left by his passing will be filled with the memories and experiences he shared with those lucky enough to have known him.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
