Kenneth Ray Tam Sr.
YORKTOWN — Kenneth Ray Tam Sr., 78, of Yorktown, Texas left this earth to be with his savior on March 16, 2021. He was born Jan. 26, 1943 in Yorktown, Texas to the late Everest and Louise Zaiontz Tam. He married the love of his life Clydelle Rohan on Sept. 24, 1966. He graduated from Nordheim High School in 1961 and enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. He returned to Yorktown and worked for John Deere in Kenedy, Texas and soon thereafter was employed and eventually retired after 35 years at E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company as an Electrical & Instrumentation Technician and CAD Artist.
Kenneth was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown, the American Legion Post 0345, a member of the NRA, Dewitt County 4-H Rifle Coach and served as a trustee for the Nordheim ISD board of education. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, playing dominoes, making wine, gardening, farming and watching his children and grandchildren participate in FFA, 4-H and athletics.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Clydelle Tam and his children Kenneth Ray Jr. (Elisha) Tam and Amanda (Baron) Rae Dolfo. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jackson Tam, Wyatt and Tanner Koricanek, sister-in-law’s Bea Fagg and Bette Jo Haun, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Edward Tam.
Visitation 5- 7 pm Friday, March 19, 2021 with Rosary at 7 pm at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral Mass 10 am Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lee Preiss, Wesley Rohan, David Rohan, Kevin Fagg, Clay Haun and Ronnie Matejek. Honorary pallbearers will be Wyatt Koricanek, Tanner Koricanek, Jackson Tam and Tomas Grimaldo.
The family would like to recognize Harbor Hospice and the many caregivers for their tender care and compassion during Kenneth’s later moments.
Memorials may be given to Harbor Hospice of Victoria or the Nordheim Education Foundation.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Right messages but wrong messenger (7)
- Letter: Building new schools is not necessary at this time (3)
- School Matters: Committed too early education (3)
- UPDATED: Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy dies unexpectedly Friday evening (2)
- Morning of Reflection to provide spiritual tools for everyday life (1)
- Syndicated Column: Have classic cartoons outlived the looney times we live in? (1)
- Chad Prather to entertain Crossroads audience (1)
- Letter: Texas is open - no need for masks (2)
- Commissioners to consider approval of Memorial Day firework sales (1)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: One way or another, Texans will get the bill for fixing the electric grid (1)
Online Poll
Have you seen any bluebonnets blooming?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.