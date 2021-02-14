Kenneth Ray Tieken
CUERO — Kenneth Ray Tieken, 68, of Cuero passed away with family by his side on Thursday, February 11, 2021. He was born November 2, 1952 in Cuero to the late Elorine Blank Tieken and Edmund Tieken. Kenneth married Loy Toenjes Tieken on August 18, 1973 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; baby brother, Larry Tieken, and stepmother, Olivia Tieken.
He is survived by his loving wife, Loy Tieken; son, Kendall (Sarah) of Victoria; daughter, Ashley (Nick) of Cuero; brothers, John Tieken (Lynn) of Henderson and Herbert Tieken (Laura) of Cuero; sister, Marilyn Tieken of Cuero; and grandchildren, Landon, Avery, Brantley, Kason, Kamdyn, and granddaughter on the way, Kinley. Kenneth is also survived by his brother-in-law, Chad Toenjes of Colorado and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Kenneth worked for Mitchell Glass Company for 45 years. He enjoyed barbecuing, hunting, and spending time with family. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
There will be a graveside service at a later date with Pastor Paul Muehlbrad officiating,. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or Pet Adoptions of Cuero.
