KENNETH G. SMITH SEADRIFT - Kenneth G. Smith, 83, formerly of Seadrift, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, surrounded by family in Midland, TX. Kenneth was born to parents Woodrow and Ida Mae Smith, on July 23, 1936 in Seadrift, TX. Kenneth graduated from Port Lavaca High School in 1954 and worked 35 years for Alcoa in Point Comfort as a maintenance mechanic. He married his best friend, Kathy Wooldridge, on December 20, 1985. Upon retirement, Kenneth and Kathy moved to the Rio Grande Valley where they spent twelve years doing missions work in Mexico. Kenneth was an active member and served on the board of trustees of Fisherman's Chapel in Port O'Connor. He also served as Sunday School superintendent. He was active in the Port Lavaca Bowling League and traveled competing nationally. Kenneth will be remembered for his love for the Lord and his passion to see others come to know Him. Kenneth is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; his parents, Woodrow and Ida Mae Smith; and one great-granddaughter. He is survived by his four sons, Tim Smith of Romance, AR, Kevin and wife, Karen of Cabot, AR, Shawn and wife, Janet of Grand Blanc, MI, and Brad and wife, Pam of Midland, TX; one sister, Joy Stockwell of Ardmore, OK; as well as grandchildren, Dustin Smith, Miranda Sweeney, Ashley Hearn, Allison Lewis, Andy Smith, Brandon Smith, Payton Smith, Ashton Smith, AJ Smith, Abigail Smith, Gabriel Smith, and six great-grandchildren. The family welcomes you to the visitation on Thursday, June 4 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Graveside services to celebrate his life will be held Friday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Seadrift Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Fisherman's Chapel - World Missions Fund, Port O'Connor, TX. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
