Kenneth Victor Fikac
INEZ — Kenneth Victor Fikac, 73 of Inez was called home to our Lord, Sunday August, 2, 2020. Born September 21, 1946, in Shiner, Texas to the late Victor and Dorothy Opela Fikac, he called Inez home for over thirty years, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez.
He was definitely a Jack-of-all- trades, but he was truly mechanically driven to his core. Through the love for, and according to him the necessity, Kenneth chose to be a mechanic. He began his career a self-made man as owner of Ken’s Texaco, a full service station and repair shop. His next chapter led him to work for and eventually retire from VISD Transportation Department as mechanic and shop foreman. He used to say “As long as it ran before, I can get it to run again,” and often said of Murphy’s Law “Me and ole Murphy are good friends.” His simple luxuries in life were family time, fishing, barbequing, dominoes, do-it yourself projects and making homemade sausage. He was a man of principals and routines; never and I mean never let your grass get higher than 4 inches, always play the same lottery numbers (unless you want someone else to win your money) and whatever you start you better finish it even if it’s just the day’s Cryptogram.
As hard as it may be, it’s not goodbye, it’s we’ll see you soon. So, until then, watch over us and we will be thinking of you! Forever in our hearts.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Richardson Fikac, and two brothers, David and Ronald Fikac. Kenneth is survived by sons Michael (Tammy) Fikac of Victoria, Rafael (Cathy) Mendoza of Kyle, daughters Amber (Lance) Benedict of Inez, Shylene (Rene) Garza of Buda, Melissa Diaz Mendoza of Victoria, nieces Laurie Ann (Jay) Soule of Victoria, Kristina Fikac of Victoria, nephews, David (Debra) Fikac of Cedar Park, and Brian Fikac of Moody. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 8 a.m., on Saturday September 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 17 Church St., Inez, Texas. Rosary will begin at 9 a.m. with funeral mass following at 9:30 a.m. for Kenneth and his younger brother, Anthony Fikac. Anyone wishing to attend services is asked to wear a face mask and maintain social distance.
A special thanks to all the staff in the ICU and Covid unit at Detar Hospital that helped care for him for over a month while he fought his hardest against the virus.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I am voting for in November (30)
- Letter: Will we stand together? (14)
- Car splashes into Victoria pool after 2-vehicle crash, driver flees (3)
- Letter: Examining the 10 planks of socialism (2)
- As pandemic wears on, Victoria turns to outdoor adventures (2)
- Hotel tax money will help bring visitors to nonprofit museum, city of Victoria (2)
- Letter: Mail-in ballots are vulnerable to voter fraud and rejection (2)
- Yes,he said that (2)
- Inpatient psychiatric unit would fill critical gap in local needs (1)
- Video: Police put hood on Black man killed by asphyxiation (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.