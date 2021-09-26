KENNETH W. JOHS

He is survived by: Father Joe Johs Jr; Son Garret Johs; Sister Penny Bloom and husband Russell; Stepdaughter Jessica Wick and husband Ronnie; Stepdaughter Kelly Gundelach and husband Scott; Step-Grandchildren Karly Calvin, Kaysen Wick, and Addison Gundelach; Nephew Justin Bloom and wife Rebecca; Nephew Jason Bloom; Great Niece Madeline Bloom and Great Nephews Trevor and Levi Bloom.
Visitation will begin Monday, September 27th, 2021 at 9am at the Bayside Community Church (25080 Hwy 172) in Olivia, Texas. A prayer service will begin at 10am. Burial to follow at the Deutschburg Cemetery in Deuschburg, Texas.
In Lieu of flowers a Donation can be made to help Defray Medical Expenses.
