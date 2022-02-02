Kenneth W. Renger
HALLETTSVILLE — Kenneth W. Renger, 86, went to his eternal rest Friday, January 28, 2022. He was born December 26, 1935 in Hallettsville to the late Herbert and Helen (Boethel) Renger.
He married the love of his life, Dolores Jane (Kocian) Renger in 1959. They celebrated 62 years of marriage on October 11, 2021. To this union were born four children: two daughters, Karen Meyer (Randy Womack) of Georgetown and Erica Renger (Chris James) of San Marcos; and two sons, Kenneth “Kenny” Renger Jr. of Hallettsville and Michael Renger (Kimberly Sefcovic) of Richmond; and one grandchild, Morgan Meyer (Brett Wallace) of Grand Prairie.
After graduating from Hallettsville High School in 1955, he enlisted in the Texas National Guard where his excellent marksmanship earned him the position of Team Leader for his Rifle Squad. Kenneth was a talented trumpet player. He enjoyed music and played in several bands including The Lone Star Brass Band for 10 years and Lee Roy Matocha’s Orchestra. His hobbies included hunting and fishing and he was a member of the Appelt’s Hill Gun Club for many years. Kenneth owned and operated two businesses out of his home: Renger’s Gun Shop, where he built and repaired guns and Renger’s Lawn Service. You could usually see him in his red shirt and straw hat on his John Deer tractor groundskeeping for Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Lavaca Medical Center. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoyed helping his wife prepare dressing for the parish picnic meals. Kenneth retired from his career at TxDot after 37 years of meritorious service. His work ethic was impeccable and something he passed to his four children.
He was a devoted family man and respected by many. May he Rest In Peace. We love you and miss you dearly.
Masks are encouraged.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., with Rosary recited at 7 p.m., Friday, February 4, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Mgrs. John Peters officiating. Burial to be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic School Band or Donor’s choice
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
