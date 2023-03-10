Kenneth Wayne Newman
MEYERSVILLE — Kenneth Wayne Newman, 77, of Meyersville passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023. He was born February 4, 1946, in Beeville to the late Elizabeth and Ralph E. Newman. Kenneth was proud to have served in the United States Army and received the Bronze Star with Valor for service in Vietnam.
He was the absolute best ‘grandkid wrangler’ and cherished every moment spent with his children and grandchildren. He was an amazing horse trainer, and his words of wisdom will be forever remembered and practiced.....’Soft hands, Soft voice, and Patience’.
Kenneth is survived by daughters, Shari Crum and husband, Michael and Terri McArthur and husband, Don; sons, Kenneth Newman Jr. and Kyle Newman and wife, Sara; sister, Evelyn Price; grandchildren, Angela McArthur, Kelsey Reed, Brenda McArthur, Kaleigh Newman, Shelby Newman, Kaleb Newman, Kaylee Smith, Kristen Ramirez, and Abby Crum; and great-grandchildren, Ryan Ramirez, Charlee Prado, and Elliott Prado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Jean Newman; and brother, Jimmy Newman.
Kenneth will be lying in state at Freund Funeral Home on Sunday, March 12, 2023 beginning at 1:30 pm. Visitation will follow from 4 to 6 pm. Services will be Monday, March 13, 2023, 10 am, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
