Kermit “Poor Boy”
Koopman
VICTORIA — Kermit Arthur “Poor Boy” Koopman, 89 of Victoria passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022. He was born January 18, 1933 in Burton, TX to Arthur and Leonie Meinecke Koopman. Kermit worked in the oilfield as a tool pusher for many years.
He is survived by his daughter, Janice Carol Koopman of Victoria, Cynthia Lynn Prichard of Thornton, Catherine Nadine Pawlik of New Caney; son, Rickey Allen Koopman of Port Alto; sister Carrie Lee Ivey of Gonzalez; brothers Vastine Frank ( Dickie) Koopman of Victoria; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Kermit was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Koopman; daughter Frances Ilene Garrett; sisters Martha Lee Tate, Virgie Lee Key and brothers Ervin Fritz Koopman, Wilburn Koopman and Curtis (Sonny) Koopman.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 1-2 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with the funeral service to begin at 2 PM with Rev. Ruben Castillo officiating. Interment will follow in Shillerville Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Rickey Allen Koopman, Steven Glenn Miller, Randy Reed Drake, Richard Reed Drake, Kevin Gene Prichard and Ray Gilbert Trevino.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
