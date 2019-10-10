KERRY DONNELL GILES VICTORIA - Kerry Donnell Giles passed away October 6, 2019 at the age of 44. He was born July 2, 1975 in Yoakum, Texas to the late Robert John Giles, Sr. and Gracie Yvonne Giles. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. In addition to his parents, Kerry was preceded in death by his brothers Brice Giles and Robert Giles, Jr.; sisters Angela Giles and Yolanda Giles; his daughter Amber Giles and niece Niqua Williams. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Merti Giles; daughters Angela De La Garza and husband Tyler, Gracie Giles and Elizabeth Giles; son Jeffery Giles; brothers Dirk Giles, Luke Patrick Giles and Ryan Fox and wife Suanne; granddaughter Emily De La Garza and numerous nieces and nephews. Kerry was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, especially his three brothers. He loved fishing and barbequing. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
