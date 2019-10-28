KEVIN BRIAN GIBSON YORKTOWN - Kevin Brian Gibson, 59, of Yorktown passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born April 17, 1960 in Corpus Christi. He graduated from W.B. Ray High School and went to work for the Safeguard Security Company where he trained as a fire and burglar alarm technician. In 1986 he moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and went to work for the Network Security Company where he continued to hone his skills as a technician. During this time, he also developed skills in computer programming and repair. Due to health concerns, he moved to the Yorktown area to be near relatives. However, he continued to network with his computer clients as well as other technicians at Network Security. Kevin was a caring and compassionate person and had a great love for cats. Over the years, he rescued a number of cats and was known to spend his last dollar on their care. Kevin is survived by his father Kyle Gibson and stepmother Marsha Gibson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Destagay Gibson and his grandparents, Odell and Mildred Gibson. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Freund Funeral home from 5 to 7 PM. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 2:30 PM at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi. Memorial Contributions may be made to Pet Adoptions of Cuero. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
