Kevin John DeBault
INEZ — Kevin John DeBault, 52 of Inez passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born July 18, 1968 in Port Lavaca to John and Donna Kinder DeBault. Kevin was an agua culturist and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Donna Kinder DeBault, brother, Scott (Traci) DeBault of Point Comfort, niece, Alex DeBault and a nephew, Allen DeBault.
Visitation will be 9-10 AM, Monday, October 5, 2020 with a rosary to be recited at 10:30 AM and the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez. Graveside services and interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dean Sternadel, Jim Sheppard, Alex DeBault, Michael DeBault, Allen DeBault, Bill Kloesel, David Walther, Gary Winter and Robert Hairell. Kevin’s cousins and his pharmacal friends will serves as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.