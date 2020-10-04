Kevin John DeBault
INEZ — Kevin John DeBault, 52 of Inez passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born July 18, 1968 in Port Lavaca to John and Donna Kinder DeBault. Kevin was an agua culturist and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Donna Kinder DeBault, brother, Scott (Traci) DeBault of Point Comfort, niece, Alex DeBault and a nephew, Allen DeBault.
Visitation will be 9-10 AM, Monday, October 5, 2020 with a rosary to be recited at 10:30 AM and the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez. Graveside services and interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dean Sternadel, Jim Sheppard, Alex DeBault, Michael DeBault, Allen DeBault, Bill Kloesel, David Walther, Gary Winter and Robert Hairell. Kevin’s cousins and his pharmacal friends will serves as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
