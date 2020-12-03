Kevin Michael
Murphree
SAN ANTONIO — Kevin Michael Murphree went to be with the Lord Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 37 years. Kevin was a loving father, son, brother and uncle. He was a graduate of Rockport Fulton High School class of 2001. Kevin was an Air Force Veteran who loved serving his country. Kevin had a beautiful passion for the arts and music and his favorite thing was having a good meal with his family. Kevin spent a lot of his time playing with his son and nephews whom he loved unconditionally. He was full of love for this world and had a heart the size of Texas. When Kevin was not playing or singing music, he loved making people laugh. Kevin was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a stern understanding of what was important - the simplicity of living a life with and for those you love. Kevin will be deeply missed by all who had the opportunity to have known him.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Valorie Watson and his sister Paige Murphree. Kevin will be dearly missed by his son, Logan Murphree; father, Michael Ray Murphree and his great friend Ashley Tabbert; sisters, Brittany Murphree (Dustin), Dominique DiGregorio (Nick), brother Kenneth Watson Jr., (Lauren); step-father, Kenneth Watson Sr., and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in Rockport this weekend.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Mission 22 in Memorial of Kevin Murphree. https://mission22.networkforgood.com/. To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.
