KEVIN C. MOZISEK VICTORIA - Kevin Mozisek, 42, of Victoria passed away September 17, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 pm Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Rosewood Chapels followed by a Rosary at 7 pm. The funeral mass will be at 1:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Holy Family. Burial with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
