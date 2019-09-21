KEVIN C. MOZISEK VICTORIA - In the early morning hours of September 17th, 2019 42-year-old Kevin Charles Mozisek was called home. He was met by his loving daughter, Hannah Angel, who was ready to show him the way. He endured a short but gallant fight with pancreatic cancer, living for each day since his diagnosis and being grateful for each milestone he could watch his children meet. He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 21 years, Miranda Trinity Flores Mozisek; his children that were his whole world, Savannah Kai "Boogie Bear" and Landon Charles "Baby Boy"; his loving parents, Leon C. and Frances Mozisek; beloved brother, Aaron "a-aron" (Natalie) Mozisek and sister Audrey "boot" Escobar (John); grandmothers, Evelyn Mozisek " Old Granny" and Maria Flores "mommie"; in-laws, Bill and Mary Flores, Roxanna and Ruben San Miguel, Toby and Deidre Gutierrez, and William Flores; nieces and nephews Marina, Josh, Lexie, (God daughter, Baby Brenleigh), Will, Natalya, Nadia, Tori (Kingston, Kaylee), Trey, Corey, Stormie, Sailor, Sophia, Mackenzie (God daughter), Ryan, Blaze, Caden, Kyleigh, and Ethan, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kevin will be welcomed at the gates of heaven not only by Hannah banana, but by his grandparents, Leon J. Mozisek, Arthur and Mary Hartman as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kevin was a giving person who was full of life and loved to be the center of attention. He enjoyed meeting new people and making new friends. He was a dedicated family man who made sure his children understood what they meant to him each and every day. He enjoyed coaching them in various sports and keeping them involved in the community. He was also a prankster who enjoyed a good laugh as well as a good scare. His love for fall, Halloween and scary movies was passed down to his children. As that is a busy time in the Mozisek house hold there never seemed to be enough candy bags or carved pumpkins for his haunted house. It's a tradition that is sure to continue in his memory. Our time with Kevin was a blessing and every memory will be a treasure, he is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. Pallbearers are Landon Mozisek, Aaron Mozisek, Joe Mitchell, Eugene Hammack, Ruben San Miguel, William M. Flores, Isaac Theus, and Andy Reha . Honorary pallbearers are daughter, Savannah Mozisek, dad, Leon Mozisek, father-in law, Bill Flores, Enterprise family, Todd Cooley, Justin Huff, John Klinkerman, Brent Dierlam, and Jaclyn Charles. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:30 at Holy Family Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council. Kevin was born on January 27th 1977 in Victoria TX to Leon C. and Frances Mozisek. He married Miranda Trinity Flores on December 27th 1997 in Goliad, TX. He was a member of the United States Airforce and was employed by Enterprise Products as a measurement technician. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
