KATY — Kimberlee Dee Hamilton, 56, of Katy,TX passed away July 5 after a courageous battle with ALS. Kim was born December 9, 1964 in Victoria to John and Wendy Hamilton.
She is survived by parents John (Jan) and Wendy Hamilton, sister Jill Grover (Guy), step brother Brett Hamilton, aunts & uncles Judy Benes, Jack & Patty Hamilton, H.E. & Janis Fowler, and Don (JR) Adams. Nieces Aubri West (Ricky), Brynn Grover and numerous cousins.
She was predeceased by grandparents Jack & LaVerne Hamilton and W.D. & Hazel Adams.
There will be a celebration of Kim’s life at a later date.
Kim was a free and loving spirit. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Memorials may be made to ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037.

