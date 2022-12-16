Kimberly Jean Marven-Curlee, “Kimmy”
YOAKUM — Kim J. Curlee, 58, passed away on December 11, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Cincinnati Ohio on April 14, 1964 and adopted shortly after by Ed and Gail Marven.
Kim graduated from Plano High School in 1982. Following her high school graduation she attended Texas A&M University where she studied Animal Science and obtained her Veterinary Technicians license. She worked as a tech until early January of 2022, spending her beginning years with Dr. Sonny Presnal (Bryan Texas) and ending her career working with Dr. Karen Klinkerman (Victoria Texas).
During her time in College Station, Kim met her husband Derek Curlee. They married in April of 1993 and moved to Victoria in 1998. Kim was well known for her love of her horses, her dedication to the PTO at Ezzell school, her love for her husband, and for her time spent helping her daughter’s dance studio whenever she could.
Kim is survived by her husband Derek Curlee; daughter Mary Curlee; grandson Hudson Wayne; brothers Paul Marven and Mark Marven, and his wife Shannon Marven; sister Melissa Heuer; nieces Courtney Marven, Carlie Hall, Peyton Hall, and Sierra Rizzo; nephews Mike Marven, Mathew Marven, and Liam Rizzo; and numerous cousins. Kim is also survived by her mother-in-law Melody Lehrmann; father-in-law James Lehrmann; sister-in-law Molly Hall and her husband Kirk Hall ; brother-in-law Tony Rizzo and his wife Linda Mach Rizzo.
Kim is preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother Gail Marven, and her father Ed Marven, and her sister-in-law Marissa Snow Rizzo.
We want to extend a special thank you to some of Kim’s dear friends whom she cherished. First to Julie Trieselmann Baile for her 43 years of undying love and friendship. To Deena Geistman and her husband Tommy for their endless love and help. To Gail and Kyle Brady for always being ready to assist in any way they could. To Sheila Wenske and her entire family for years of helping with our big crew of animals and for their support. Kine Bones for keeping her hair in the best shape possible and being the best listener. To Monika and Dan Bertoni for being so helpful from the first day we met until the very end. To Serena and Nick Flynn, Brenda and Stephen McDonald, Karen and Kirk Klinkerman, and the entire staff of Adopt-A-Pet in Victoria for keeping her in good spirits and never being afraid to jump in when needed.
We ask that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to Adopt-A-Pet Victoria in honor of Kim.
Services will be held on Sunday December 18, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Lukes in Schroeder Texas with a private gathering after for family and friends of Kim.
