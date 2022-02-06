Kirby Dyle Stoltz
RICHMOND — Kirby D. Stoltz went to be with the Lord January 29,2022 at the age of 62. He was born January 22, 1960 in New Iberia, LA to the late Lawrence and Gladys Freeze Stoltz.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home with Deacon Anthony Olsovsky officiating. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Gary Stoltz and his German Shepherd, Jade.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandi Olsovsky; brothers Dale (Sylvia) Stoltz, Spencer Stoltz, Curtis Duke (Dolores) Stoltz and Clint (Christy) Stoltz; brother-in-law Mark (Claire) Olsovsky; 9 nieces and nephews Bethany (Matthew) Perkins, Erik Olsovsky, Cory (Brooke) Olsovsky, Paul Wentzell, Jennifer Stoltz, Cody Stoltz, Kyle Stoltz, Kimberly Padgett and Parker Stoltz.
Kirby had a knack for bringing out the joy in those around him, usually by making his audience buckle over in laughter. His quick sense of wit and often irreverent humor was legendary among family and friends. His coolness was off the charts - he was an animal whisperer, an Elvis impersonator, a cook, a musician, an artist and even an amateur aviator. Anything he put his mind to, he would give it a try, because “why not?” he’d say. He had a contagious smile and unmistakably mischievous laugh (which usually accompanied one of his countless jokes or pranks). His humor was only surpassed by his kindness and sincerity. Kirby was a loving husband to his wife Sandi, to whom he was married for 40 years. He was a beloved uncle, brother, and friend, and he will be dearly missed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Remember the unborn (7)
- Letter: For stellar county government, vote Ives (4)
- Vote for Democracy (3)
- Commissioners seeking juvenile justice center generator after 5 day outage last winter (2)
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on unlawful carrying of weapon and other charges (2)
- Victoria man charged with setting fire to own home (1)
- Guadalupe "Lupe" Robles (1)
- Letter: Show up and show you care (1)
- Syndicated Column: Beating inflation is laughable (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Yolanda G. Ordonez (1)
- Guest column: Solving disagreements, a brain hack (1)
- Trinidad Serna Jr. (1)
- James N. Smith (1)
- Unemployment rates inch toward pre-pandemic levels (1)
- Syndicated column: Identity fascists are out to destroy the quality of culture (1)
- Laurie Garretson: Gardening in Colonial times (1)
- Victoria County candidates go head to head in debate (w/ videos) (1)
- Bobby Ray Hopes Sr. (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever attended a real trial?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.