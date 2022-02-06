Kirby Dyle Stoltz
RICHMOND — Kirby D. Stoltz went to be with the Lord January 29,2022 at the age of 62. He was born January 22, 1960 in New Iberia, LA to the late Lawrence and Gladys Freeze Stoltz.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home with Deacon Anthony Olsovsky officiating. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Gary Stoltz and his German Shepherd, Jade.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandi Olsovsky; brothers Dale (Sylvia) Stoltz, Spencer Stoltz, Curtis Duke (Dolores) Stoltz and Clint (Christy) Stoltz; brother-in-law Mark (Claire) Olsovsky; 9 nieces and nephews Bethany (Matthew) Perkins, Erik Olsovsky, Cory (Brooke) Olsovsky, Paul Wentzell, Jennifer Stoltz, Cody Stoltz, Kyle Stoltz, Kimberly Padgett and Parker Stoltz.
Kirby had a knack for bringing out the joy in those around him, usually by making his audience buckle over in laughter. His quick sense of wit and often irreverent humor was legendary among family and friends. His coolness was off the charts - he was an animal whisperer, an Elvis impersonator, a cook, a musician, an artist and even an amateur aviator. Anything he put his mind to, he would give it a try, because “why not?” he’d say. He had a contagious smile and unmistakably mischievous laugh (which usually accompanied one of his countless jokes or pranks). His humor was only surpassed by his kindness and sincerity. Kirby was a loving husband to his wife Sandi, to whom he was married for 40 years. He was a beloved uncle, brother, and friend, and he will be dearly missed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net.
