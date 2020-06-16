KIRK R. ERVIN SPRING - Kirk R. Ervin, 56; Funeral Service: 1 pm, Saturday June 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Hallettsville. Visitation: 5 pm to 8 pm, Friday at Kubena Funeral Home. Memorials: Donor's Choice. Burial: Willow Creek Cemetery, Vienna, TX. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
