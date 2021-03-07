Kirk Howlett
PORT LAVACA — Kendall Kirk Howlett, 69, of Port Lavaca, passed away on March 2, 2021 in Port Lavaca. Kirk was born in Dallas, Texas to Nancy and Keith Howlett on February 9, 1952. He graduated high school in Beeville, Texas. Kirk joined the United States Marine Corp in 1972 and proudly served 3 years. Kirk had kept in contact with several of his Military buddies and they maintained that close comrade. One of Kirk’s proudest moments was when his 1st grandchild, Kaleb Stringham joined the Marines as well and he was able to attend his Boot Camp Graduation in 2014.
Kirk spent many years in Robstown and Banquete Texas where he owned and operated a small convenience store before following his parents to Port Lavaca after they bought Whites BBQ in 1981. Kirk became business partners with his parents and also got his Captain’s License and became an Off Shore fishing Guide - Kwik Way Charter Service - partnered with Chuck Carter which he enjoyed for over 25 years.
Kirk was an all-around fun loving guy who hated confrontation ad never met a stranger. He was an animal lover and he and his English Bulldog, Sophie, were literally attached at the hip. They enjoyed daily afternoon drives through town in his truck. Kirk also kept can dog food in his truck and fed the neighborhood basset hound, Molly, who came running when she saw his truck drive up to the restaurant.
Kirk enjoyed several hobbies over the years including bowling, riding motorcycles and playing softball. The years of offshore fishing took a toll on his body and he eventually had to give up most of his passions as his back gave him a lot of trouble. Kirk retired from the daily work at Whites BBQ in 2019 but could still be seen there daily at lunch time sitting at “the round table” visiting with all the customers.
Kirk is survived by his daughters, Krystal Stringham (Butch), Tommie Howlett and Melanie Samayoa (Moises), and his only son Kraigg Howlett (Debbie); brother, Bruce Howlett (Tammy); Grandchildren, Kaleb, Matthew (Hailey), Levi, Jax and Kirk Stringham, Gavin, Devin and Blake Howlett, Jaden, Kendall and Kamilla Samayoa, and Great-Granddaughter, Everly Stringham. And his most favorite companion, his beloved Bulldog Sophie Ray.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 6-8 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Kirk will be cremated and taken fishing at a later date.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Culture War (8)
- Letter: Abbott's decision on rescinding mask mandate and opening all businesses is shocking (5)
- Letter: Pro-hunting advocate is dismayed by youth hunting program in Riverside Park (4)
- Victoria officials concerned over Gov. Abbott ending mask mandate and business capacity limits (2)
- Bethlehem Maternity Home to open doors in March (2)
- Bond moves to information phase ahead of election (2)
- Victoria ISD partnering with Children’s Learning Institute at UTHealth to launch early childhood education campus (2)
- Guest column: Last week was hard (2)
- 2nd Dairy Treet restaurant set to open in June (3)
- 2021 Queen Victoria court is chosen (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.