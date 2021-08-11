Kitty Elaine Euton Pace
REFUGIO — Kitty Elaine Euton Pace has passed from this world to join her parents, Kenneth and Francis Euton and brother, Kenneth Euton Jr. in heaven on Friday, August 6, 2021. She was born in Refugio, Texas May 12, 1955. Kitty was a member of the First Baptist Church, Sinton Texas where she has lived for the last seven years. She was a member of the Sinton Nite Lions and loved helping others in need. She held the position of District Chairperson for, World Services for the Blind. Kitty is survived by sons, Manley E. and Matthew E. Pace. Brothers are Charles (Susan) Euton, Tim (Dawn) Euton, Joel Euton, sisters are Connie (Thomas) Swartz, and Terrisa(Kenneth) Cortines. with a host of niece’s and nephew’s. Visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 with funeral beginning at 2:00pm. Moore’s Funeral Home, Refugio, Texas on Saturday August 14, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Service for the Blind or Sinton Nite Lions @1662 Mooney Lane, Ingleside TX 78362-4630 Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

