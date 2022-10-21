Kolson Brock Jacobs
YOAKUM — Kolson Brock Jacobs, age 19, went to be with our Lord and his heavenly family Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born April 11, 2003 in Ufa, Russia, and at the age of 18 months, he became the treasured son of Jake and Phyllis Jacobs.
Kolson was a graduate of Yoakum High School and a student at Texas State Technical College in Waco.
Survivors are his parents, Jake and Phyllis (Smirak) Jacobs of Hope; brothers Blake and Kanin Jacobs of Hope; grandmother, Pat Smirak of Yoakum; aunts and uncles, Joy Jacobs Terry (David), Christi Jacobs (Toby), Pam Drozd (Steven), Peggy Park (Scott) and Valerie Steffek (Jeff) along with numerous cousins and family members.
Preceded in death by his brother, Bradyn Jacobs, and his grandparents, Johnny Jacobs, Doris Jean Jacobs Hadley and Philip Smirak.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 3 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Yoakum Community Center with Mr. Terry Starling officiating. Burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kolson Jacobs Scholarship Fund at Crossroads Bank.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
