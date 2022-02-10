Kyle Arthur Waitschies
VICTORIA — Kyle Arthur Waitschies passed away on Sunday February 6, 2022. He was born on December 12, 1994 in Victoria, Texas.
Kyle is survived by his mother and stepdad, Loretta Matthews Hajovsky and Gérard Hajovsky of LaGrange, Texas. His father Derek Waitschies of Victoria. One brother Jason Hajovsky and his wife Karissa, two nieces that he loved so much Addilynn Hajovsky and Kaylynn Hajovsky all of LaGrange. Kyle is also survived by his grandmother Anneliese Matthews of Goliad, Texas. He was also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
Kyle was proceeded in death by his grandfather Cleddy Wallace Matthews of Goliad and grandparents Lewellen and Dolphie Waitschies of Victoria.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you remember Kyle by making a memorial contribution to the Gardenia Janssen Animal Shelter in La Grange or the nonprofit charity of your choice.
A celebration of Kyle’s life will be held at a later date.
Cremation Services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc. 361-578-4646.

