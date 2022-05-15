Kyle Glynn Morgan
WOODSBORO — Kyle Glynn Morgan, owner of Morgan Mechanics and life-long resident of Woodsboro, Texas died on Wednesday morning, May 11th, 2022 at the age of 57 following a long illness. Kyle is survived by his wife, Cherie Gunn Morgan of Refugio, his mother, Martha Morgan of Woodsboro, his children; Kourtney, Kelsey and Taylor “TK” Morgan of Woodsboro and Maycee and Bailee Wright of Refugio, two granddaughters, Ellie and Natalie and two sisters, Vicky Dippel of Inez and Brenda Lamprecht (Gary) of Woodsboro. He was preceded in death by his father, Glynn Morgan. Kyle was born in Refugio, Texas to Glynn and Martha Morgan on August 12th, 1964. He graduated from Woodsboro High School in 1982 and became an auto mechanic by trade. In 1992, he opened his own mechanic shop in Woodsboro where he devotedly serviced vehicles across Refugio County and beyond. His dedicated and relentless employee, Quintin Sikes, played a large part in making this business a huge success, but he was not only Kyle’s employee, but his friend and brother. Kyle was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Woodsboro and, due to his heart and abilities, was often called upon by others in their time of need, which he routinely did for 30 years. Besides his total devotion to his family, children and Jesus, who were his reasons for existence, Kyle was an avid fisherman and bow hunter. He lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He was one of a kind and you always knew when he was present and exactly where he stood. If you had ever met him, you would never forget him. Donations can be made to First Baptist Church Woodsboro and Hospice of South Texas. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Congress must act now to prevent election fraud in 2024 (10)
- I’m still angry (8)
- I Believe in Miracles (3)
- Just don't embarass me (2)
- At least 70 immigrants found in back of tractor-trailer in Jackson County (2)
- 2022 Victoria Bach Festival Giveaway (1)
- Sandra L. Flores (1)
- Jury acquits Refugio officer in infant pepper spraying trial (1)
- Handful of Latino businesses spark more interest in downtown Victoria (1)
- Syndicated column: The GOP’s anti-abortion crusade is not pro-family at all (1)
- 2 Victoria residents remain hospitalized following Thursday collision with ambulance (1)
- William Arrington Kalich (1)
- Ronnie Lumpkins (1)
- Low voter turnout means your vote matters that much more (1)
- Edgar Morris Hoffmann (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever taken a journalism class?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.