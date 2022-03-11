L. Rae Cohen
VICTORIA — Laurie Rae Cohen passed away suddenly on February 26, 2022. Memorial reception will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 1-2pm at First Presbyterian Church, with services following at 2pm. A private graveside will be held at 3pm.
She was born October 26, 1945 in Victoria, TX to the late Leslie L. Cohen and Martha Rae (Gandy) Cohen.
She was an amazing athlete playing basketball for the Victoria High Stingarees, all 4’ 11” of her. She attended Sam Houston State University. She later played softball with the Alcorn Ruff-Neks traveling team. Winning Class A tournaments and once placed 4th in the nation in a tournament in Hamilton, OH.
She retired from Devereux Foundation. She was also an avid reader, Dallas Cowboys fan, Atlanta Braves fan and huge animal lover. She rescued, raised and fed many homeless animals through the years. She also cherished the time she had with her weekly lunch bunch group and special dinners with close family and friends. Rae especially loved annual family vacations to the Frio (Concan,TX). Even though she never made the trip without getting lost going or returning. Once, upon her return trip home, she ended up in Del Rio. Rae’s love was boundless. She was small in stature with the heart of a giant.
Rae is preceded in death by both of her parents and Kenneth R. Kornfuhrer (brother-in-law).
Left to cherish her loving memory are her sister, W. Sue Kornfuhrer; nieces, Laurie Dawn Buchanan (John) and Kelly Willoughby (Kurt); grand-niece, Haley D. Petrillose (Tony); grand-nephews, Matthew E. Willoughby (Lauren), W. West Buchanan, K. Jackson Willoughby and A. Luke Buchanan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church or Victoria Adopt-A-Pet.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
