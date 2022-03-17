Ladell Hogan
HALLETTSVILLE — Ladell Hogan, 92, of Hallettsville, passed away March 14, 2022. She was born on January 21, 1930, in Hallettsville, Texas, to Porter & Edna Tones Tennon. She accepted Christ at a young age and was a lifelong member of Richardson Chapel United Methodist Church of Hallettsville.
Ladell attended public school in Hallettsville and graduated from Hallettsville Colored High School. Having a desire to always help others, she pursued first a career in Cosmetology and then Nursing. The LVN training was completed in 1975 and she worked at Renger Memorial Hospital. Later transferred to Lavaca Medical Center where she worked in all aspects of nursing. She was recognized for outstanding accomplishments and name, “Nurse of the Year” by the Texas League of Vocational Nurses.
Ladell loved her church and it showed in her actions. She loved everyone and was always willing to give a smile. She volunteered in her church, serving as an Usher and Trustee. After retirement from nursing, she volunteered with the Nurses Auxiliary for many years.
Ladell is survived by; son Allan Hogan (Carolyn); daughter Marian Hogan; granddaughters, Andrea Wiatrek, Tamatha Davis (Michael) and Stacy Schlagel (Dave); and many lifelong friends, and devoted nieces & nephews.
Ladell was preceded in death by: her parents; twin daughter Marilyn Faye Rice; and 3 brothers, Rev Lawrence Tennon, Ervin Eugene Tennon and Tones Henry Tenon.
Funeral Service: 1 pm, Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Richardson Chapel United Methodist Church of Hallettsville; with Visitation starting at 11 am Sunday at church. Visitation: Saturday from 4 pm to 7 pm, at Kubena Funeral Home. Officiant: Pastor Jasper Armwood. Burial: Willow Creek Cemetery. Memorials: Richardson Chapel United Methodist Church or donor’s choice.
