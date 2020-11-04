Ladislada Casarez Duran Garcia
EDINBURG — Ladislada (Lala) Duran Garcia, 89, formerly of Victoria, Texas passed away on October 31st.
She was reunited in Heaven with her daughters; Yolanda Herrera, Yolanda Herrera Longoria, Sylvia Herrera, and husbands, Eliseo Herrera, and Edward Duran Sr. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Roberto Garcia, and children, Al Herrera, Ruben Herrera, Juan Herrera (Alicia), Lydia Guerra(Joe), Severita Barrios (Antonio), Eliseo Herrera, Jr. (MaryJane), Ladislada Cortez(Ruben), Rachel Rosario, and Edward Duran Jr. She is also survived by siblings, Nicholas Casarez, Eglentina Casarez, Cleophas Casarez, and Claudina Burks. She was the proud grandmother of forty grandchildren, fifty six great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
Born during the Great Depression Ladislada acquired a deep sense of strength and determination that she carried with her throughout life. She gave to her family generously, loved them fiercely, and never missed a grandchild’s birthday. Ladislada was a lover of traveling and a baseball enthusiast with an adventurous spirit that led her to find love again late in life with her husband Roberto. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will carry on through her loving influence that spans across the generations.
Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 11:30am-12:30pm at Colonial Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 12:30pm with Pastor Ricky Garcia officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
