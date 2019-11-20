LADISLAO B. CISNEROS VICTORIA - Ladislao B. Cisneros, age 86 of Victoria, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born on June 27, 1933 in Inez, Texas to the late Joe Cisneros and Blasa Briones Cisneros. He is survived by Sisters; Josie Brown (Pat), Benny Lara, Regina Vargas (Augustin), Rosie Luna (Gilbert), and Lupe Gutierrez all of Victoria, Texas, Brother; Ralph Cisneros of Corpus Christi, Texas. He is preceded in death by his Wife; Betty Jo Cisneros, Parents, Sister; Hortencia Gonzalez, and Brother; Domingo Cisneros. Pallbearers will be Ray Cisneros, Domingo Cisneros, Richard Luna, Johnny Romo, Pat Brown Jr. and Joe Cisneros. Visitation will begin Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. Visitation will resume Friday, November 22, 20129 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Victoria, Texas with Father Eliecer Patino Hurtado to officiate. Burial to follow at a later date. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, TX., 361-575-3212.

