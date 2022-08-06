LaDonna Sue Gohlke
VICTORIA — LaDonna Sue Gohlke, 80, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in Port Lavaca, TX.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 3-5 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM, Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Crescent Valley Baptist Church with Chris Cunningham officiating. Interment will follow in Crescent Valley Cemetery.
Sue was born December 4, 1941 in Oglesby, TX. She married Marcos June 20, 1959. They had three children, Mark, Anthony and Misti and were blessed with 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and two brothers.
Memorials may be made to Crescent Valley Baptist Church, 6679 SH-185 Victoria, TX 77905 or the Alzheimer’s Association.
To share a fond memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

