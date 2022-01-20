Ladran Lee Choice
VICTORIA — Ladran Lee Choice was born October 5,1967 in Victoria, Texas to Annie Choice Runnels, the late Lewis Edwards, and stepfather Willie Choice. He was a graduate of Stroman High School. He went on to play background guitar for the Soul Stirrers, loved his work as a chef and was happiest during his years in construction industry and working along with his stepfather Leslie Edwards until he became too ill to continue.
He was a beloved, brother, stepbrother, cousin, and son, who loved cooking for his mom and making sure she was taken care of. Left to cherish his memory is his mother Annie Choice Runnels of Victoria, brother Billy Andre Kyser (Beaver) of Austin, sister Felicia Sledge and brother in law Roosevelt Sledge of Victoria, along with stepsisters and stepbrothers, LaVernon Edwards (Ruby) Loretta Taylor-deceased, Lea Etta Scott, Patricia Hill (Larry) Louis Edwards IV-deceased Lesley Edwards (Reva) LaNell Garza, Lisa Ramey (Sebert) Lavaughn Edwards-deceased, and Roquel Hines. He had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who morn his loss and will miss his quiet spirit and sweet smile.
His beautiful soul was blessed by God to depart this earth and begin his homegoing journey into the arms of our Heavenly Father on January 14,2022.
Walk in visitation 11:00 am -6:00 pm Friday January 21, 2022 at Barefield Funeral Home. Funeral service 1:00 pm. Saturday January 22,2022 at Barefield Funeral Home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
The family has request that mask be worn for the safety of everyone.
