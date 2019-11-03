LAMARQUIS SCOTT LEE GANADO - LaMarquis Scott Lee, 12, of Ganado was taken home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He has been preceded in death by his great grandmothers; Esther Lee Edwards and Geraldine Faltysek King, great grandfather; Douglas Salyer, step-grandma; Kerri Faltysek, Uncle Herman and cousin Shawn Cobb. LaMarquis is survived by his father; Michael Scott Lee, mother; Amanda Faltysek, great grandmother; Agnes Skrappa Salyer, grandparents; Michael and Tonya Lee, Thomas Faltysek, Jennifer Lee Dominguez, Aunts and Uncles; Sherman and Wendy Lee, Chris and Toya Lee, Greg Lee, Tasha Lee, Jennifer Lee, Alisha Faltysek, Amber and Mike Jalufka and April Faltysek. Pallbearer will be; Jaime Bures, Doug Holt, Roy Sophus, Derek "White Boy" Grudzieski, Chris Haller, and Dawayne Haller. Honarary Pallbeares will be LaMarquis' Football and Baseball Team and many many cousins. LaMarquis was a sweet, kind hearted and smart young man. His smile would light up any room and he found joy in making everyone around him laugh. He wore his school colors of maroon and white with great pride. He was a talented athlete with a competitive nature who will be missed by many. In his short time with us he has touched so many lives. Even though you are gone our sweet boy, you will never be forgotten. NEVER! LaMarquis was a champ at any sport he played. He loved football, baseball and basketball. He loved the LA Lakers and was a huge Koby fan. His favorite color was orange and he loved pizza and being online on the game. Anytime you heard someone yelling at the TV, you knew it was him. He was so bright and outgoing he enjoyed being with his family and friends. No matter where he was or where he went, he left his mark. Words will never be enough. Rest In Peace our Sweet Angel. There will be a visitation beginning at 9:00 am, followed by funeral service at 10:00 am on Monday November 4, 2019 at the Ganado ISD Football Field. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120
