Lametria Dawn Green
REFUGIO — Lametria Dawn Green, 42, passed away November 3, 2020. She was born August 28, 1978 to Cynthia Ann Green. Lametria is survived by her mother Cynthia Ann Green of Refugio, Grandmother Lilly Vell Noble Green of Refugio; son Landon Scott Parson of Refugio; brothers Benny Green of Refugio and Jarmar Green of Refugio and aunt Ire Mae Green of Dallas. Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 Padilla Hall at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Refugio Community Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.