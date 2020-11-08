Lametria Dawn Green
REFUGIO — Lametria Dawn Green, 42, passed away November 3, 2020. She was born August 28, 1978 to Cynthia Ann Green. Lametria is survived by her mother Cynthia Ann Green of Refugio, Grandmother Lilly Vell Noble Green of Refugio; son Landon Scott Parson of Refugio; brothers Benny Green of Refugio and Jarmar Green of Refugio and aunt Ire Mae Green of Dallas. Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 Padilla Hall at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Refugio Community Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
