Lana Kay Podsim
YORKTOWN — Lana Kay Mueller Podsim, 69, of Yorktown passed away on February 4, 2021 at the Hospice of South Texas Dornberg Center of Compassion-inpatient center after fighting with many medical problems due to her underlying long battle with autoimmune disease. She was born October 6, 1951 in Cuero, Texas to the late Gilbert and Frances Kaminski Mueller. Lana was a devoted member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Yorktown and routinely attended service there; when she was no longer able to attend in person, she would watch mass on tv. Her faith and trust in God carried her and Gary through many trails in life over the years, mainly medical.
Lana graduated from Nordheim High School in 1969 and afterwards attended Business College in Corpus Christi. She married the love of her life, Gary Podsim on December 19, 1971. Lana worked at Smolik’s Meat market as a wrapper, the DMV office in Austin, Citizens Bank and Prosperity Bank in Yorktown, and TDCJ in Cuero from which she retired. Lana loved to cook and believed it was better to have too much food than not enough, that way everyone could take leftovers home with them. They always had a garden-Gary would tend to it and she would cook or can the bounty. They loved plants and the outdoors and always kept a manicured yard and flower bed. Lana also loved to spend time with her family and especially loved seeing her granddaughter, Lively.
Lana is survived by her son Randall (Elizabeth) Podsim and granddaughter Lively of Victoria, her daughter Kari (Lance) Mueller of Yorktown, and her brother Norbert (Donna) Mueller of Nordheim.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gary Podsim, her parents and infant sister, Maxine Mueller.
A special thank you to Dr. Meyer and the staff at Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion-inpatient center where Lana received excellent care and comfort just as her husband did last year. Thank you to Father Jacob of Our Lady of Sorrows for coming to see mom two days in a row (first day she was too sick to know he had come)-it meant so much to her that she was aware when he came the second time and she felt like she knew him since he was the one, she had watched on tv mass. Thank you to Dr. Reese for his many years of caring for our mom, Lana. Also, thank you to Dr. Andrea Hunt for managing her foot wound over the years and her GI/liver Dr. Kermit Speeg in SA who played a major role in managing her care and keeping her going the last few years.
Visitation 5-7 pm Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Funeral service 10 am Monday, February 8, 2021 at Massey Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Westside Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Nordheim Shooting Club.
Pallbearers will be Kurt Foerster, Jonathan Mokwa, Devyn Podsim, Daniel Hahn, Bobby Bernard and Greg Mueller.
Memorials may be given to the Holy Cross Catholic Church of Yorktown, Hospice of South Texas, Yorktown EMS or Fire Department.
Due to the current health situation face masks and social distancing are required.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
