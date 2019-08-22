LANELLE KASPER SHINER - Lanelle Kasper, 89, of Shiner, Texas passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Shiner Nursing & Rehab in Shiner, Texas. Funeral Services are under the direction of Buffington Funeral Home in Shiner, Texas and will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Shiner, Texas with Reverend Chris Heinold officiating. Interment will follow at Shiner City Cemetery in Shiner, Texas. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:00 pm at Buffington Funeral Home. Lanelle was born on May 12, 1930 in Shiner, Texas. She was the daughter of Homer and Emilie (Zander) Sommerlatte. She married Edward Kasper in San Antonio, Texas in 1950. Lanelle was the Business Manager for the Shiner ISD until her retirement in 1993. She then became the first Librarian for the Shiner Public Library until 2004. Lanelle liked to spend time reading, sewing, and doing various crafts. She enjoyed repairing dolls and watching TV. She had all the time in the world to spend with her granddaughter. Lanelle is survived by one son, Jay Kasper and his wife, Mary of Shiner, Texas, one granddaughter, Stephanie Kasper of Edinburg, Texas, one niece, Tammy Guettner and her husband, Morris of Shiner, Texas, one great-niece, Brea Lara and her husband, Tim of Victoria, Texas, one great-nephew, Mason Guettner and Ashlyn of Shiner, Texas, one great-great-niece, Halley Guettner, two great-great-nephews, Blake and Holdyn Guettner. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Emilie Sommerlatte, her loving husband, Edward Kasper, and one sister, Glorie Ann Weber. Pallbearers for Mrs. Kasper will be Mason Guettner, Brea Lara, Mark Goetz, Stephanie Kasper, Mark Sestak and David Goetz. Honorary Pallbearers will be Blake Guettner, Holdyn Guettner, and Halley Guettner. The family request memorials to: Shiner Public Library / 115 E Wolters 2nd St / Shiner, Texas 77984, Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church / P.O. Box 26 / Shiner, Texas 77984, or Shiner Nursing & Rehab / 1213 N Ave B / Shiner, Texas 77984 To join the family in celebrating Lanelle's life and to offer words of encouragement, please go to: www.buffingtonfuneralhomeshiner.com
