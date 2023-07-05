Lanette Mueller Gips
CUERO — Lanette Mueller Gips passed away peacefully, at the age of 69, on June 30, 2023, in the presence of her loving family. She was born to Adrian Mueller and Willa Dean Mueller on May 17, 1954, at Cuero Hospital in Cuero, Texas. She grew up on the family ranch in Westhoff, Texas where she developed a deep love for animals. She attended Westhoff School, and later, Cuero High School, from which she graduated in 1972. She then attended Southwest Texas State University, and then later The University of Texas at Austin, from which she graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. In 1972 she met Ottie, the love of her life, at a local dance hall. They were married on Valentine’s Day, 1975. February of this year made 48 wonderful years as husband and wife. During that time, they welcomed their sons J.P (1987) and Matt (1988). When the boys were little, she was a stay-at-home mom and a volunteer at their school, where she frequently came to participate in activities and host holiday parties. She loved baking with them and making lots of crafts, including painting the family dog. She loved taking the boys for milkshakes and really enjoyed the silence this granted her while they slurped them down. When the boys were older, she accepted a position at Benchmark Insurance, where she worked until she retired. She loved to plan the Christmas party every year, and even attended for a few years after she retired. Over the years, they had numerous cats and German Shepherds. It was well known among the stray animal community that if you came to her house you would have a home. Her many hobbies all centered around bringing beauty into the world. She loved to cook and try new recipes. Her chocolate chip cookies were truly special and were brought every year on the family 4th of July trip to Port Aransas. She brought people together through her masterfully hosted parties and holiday gatherings, which had to be planned and decorated with great care, much to the annoyance of her husband and two boys who would comment that she is in “Party Mode”. She kept her friends close, no matter how far away they were, and loved traveling to visit them. Her love for travel was great in general, as long as the mode of transportation wasn’t a car. Almost by rule, the cost of shipping the items that she found on her travels back home was greater than the actual cost. She loved to garden and especially loved her roses and sharing her wealth of vegetables with whomever would take them. She was an astounding mother who supported and guided her two children to have successful lives and loving families of their own. To her grandchildren, she was known as “Nana”, a name which she proudly bestowed upon herself. They were her greatest joy, and she loved spoiling them, and couldn’t help but buy them something any time she went to the store. She loved Christmas, and anyone who ever visited her home around that time of year was greeted with a beautifully adorned exterior and interior that rivaled any that could be seen in a magazine. Even her favorite movie was White Christmas, which she would happily watch on repeat, no matter the season. Wherever she inhabited, beauty blossomed, and with whomever she interacted, love was felt. Her presence will be greatly missed, but comfort should be found in the knowledge that the world was undoubtedly touched for the better. She is survived by her husband, James Ottis Gips (Cuero); sons, Jameson Gips and his wife, Colleen (New Braunfels) and Matthew Gips and his wife, April (Cuero); grandchildren, Graham, Jasper, and Madeline; brothers, Denis Mueller and his wife, Sheryl (Cuero), David Henrichs and his wife, Gail (Moulton), Ricky Henrichs and his wife, Carol (College Station), Randy Wolter and his wife, Allison (Cuero); sister, Bonnie Burton (Victoria) and also many amazing nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Adrian Mueller and Willa Dean Wolter. Visitation will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Westhoff, TX on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, 9 A.M. Funeral services will begin at 10 A.M with Pastor Jan Russell Putnam officiating. Interment will follow at Westhoff Community Cemetery. Pallbearers include Kyle Mueller, Hunter Feril, Doak Gips, Mark Henrichs, Darren Henrichs, and Devin Johnson. Honorary pallbearers are Beverly Burton and Reagan Feril. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to some of the organizations that she felt strongly about: Pet Adoptions of Cuero and the American Legion in Westhoff. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com
. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.