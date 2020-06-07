LARRY WARREN BERGER VICTORIA - Lawrence "Larry" Warren Berger, 75, passed away on Thursday, June 4th, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 8th from 5-7pm at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, 214 N Market St. with rosary to be recited at 6pm. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 9th at 10am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Goliad. A full obituary may be read at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

