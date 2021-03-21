Larry Charles
Kiesling, Sr.
KENEDY — Larry Charles Kiesling, Sr. was born to Paul and Esther Kiesling in Thorndale Texas, May 25, 1933. He was baptized and confirmed in the St. Paul Missouri Synod Church in Thorndale and became Methodist in 1954. On January 23, 1954 he married his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Louise Birkner of Bay City, Texas. They had three children, Kathleen, Larry, Jr., and Lisa. Larry died peacefully at his home in Kenedy, Texas on March 6, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Henry Kiesling and Esther Clara Miertschin Kiesling, his brother Howard Kiesling, Sr. and sisters Ruby Achtruth and Irene Theiss.
He is survived by his wife Mary, daughters, Kathleen (Neil) Nichols of Kenedy, Lisa Dannelle Selph (Travis) of Cut and Shoot, Texas, and son Larry Charles Kiesling, Jr (Sharla) of Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. He is also survived, by 9 grandchildren: Justin (Brook) Mayes, Lauren (Michael) Robson, Keely (Devin) Engel, Trapper (Danielle) Selph, Karly Nichols, Paige Selph, Joseph (Emily) Kiesling, Carson Kiesling, and Jesse Kiesling and eight great-grandchildren. Larry is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He had many passions in life including but not limited to gardening, cooking, hunting, fishing, biology, coaching all sports, and of course his family. He was also a valued community and church member.
Visitation was held from 5:00-7:30 pm, March 10 at Eckols Funeral Home, 420 W. Live Oak, Kenedy, Texas. The funeral service was celebrated March 11 at 10:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Karnes City, 201 N. Esplanade St. with graveside services that followed in the Kenedy Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Larry Kiesling Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 412, Kenedy, Texas, 78119 or Charity of Choice.
Pallbearers were: Justin Mayes, Trapper Selph, Joseph Kiesling, David Engel, Jim Hayes, and Manuel DeLaGarza
Honorary Pallbearers: Karly Nichols, Keely Engel, Carson Kiesling, Jesse Kiesling and Paige Selph.
